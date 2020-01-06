|
Philip G. "Pa" Hull, Sr.
Christiana - Philip G. "Pa" Hull, Sr., age 74, of Christiana, passed away January 2, 2020. Philip was born January 31, 1945, in Florence , Alabama to the late Gulma and James Barney Hull, Sr. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother James Barney Hull, Jr.
Survived by his wife Terry "Ma" Hull to whom he was married to for 54 wonderful years; one daughter Amanda E. Hull of Fairfax, Virginia, and sons Daniel James Hull (Vickie) of Wartrace, TN and Philip G. Hull, Jr of Franklin, TN; brother Perry Hull (Beverly) of Prairieville, Louisiana, sister, Janice Hull of Clanton, AL; grandchildren Kevin Hull, Meghan Brown (Brad, better known to Pa as Greg), Anna Claire Hull and Tori Grace Hull; great granddaughter Amory Brown; and several special cousins, nieces and nephews. He also had wonderful neighbors that helped so much during this phase of his life.
Philip was a Senior Field Consultant in meat and pork for Tyson Foods for 37 years, loved his family, loved to ride his motorcycles, raise his cattle, loved to travel, loved his Alabama football and always wore Alabama attire even though it was a house divided with an LSU wife, and loved his black lab Daisy who was always by his side, and his late golden retriever George W. He was the best story teller around, and you would get so enthralled in his stories that you did not realize until the end that it was a joke.
Philip was a very giving individual until the end and is donating his body to Vanderbilt Medical School for the purpose of medical education and research. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt or . The family would also like to say a special thank you to the staff at Alive Hospice Murfreesboro for the wonderful care that was given to "Pa" and the family.
There will be a Celebration of life held in the Spring of 2020 at his beloved farm.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020