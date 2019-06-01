Services
Murfreesboro Funeral Home - Murfreesboro
145 Innsbrooke Blvd
Murfreesboro, TN 37128
615-896-2229
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Highland Heights church of Christ
Smyrna, TN
Service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
3:00 PM
Highland Heights Church of Christ
Smyrna, TN
Murfreesboro - Phillip Michael Booth, age 32 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away suddenly on Thursday, May 30, 2019.

He was born March 19, 1987. He is survived by his parents Phillip and Gwen Booth, sister; Amanda (Chris) Booth Dawson, nephew; James Ryan Dawson, girlfriend; Kelly Gipson, grandmother; Annabelle Patton, and many uncles, aunts, cousins, Pike brothers and friends.

He was preceded in death by grandparents; James and Norma Booth and Dewey Patton Jr.

He was an avid golfer, worked side by side with his daddy and uncle Greg as a carpenter with a Bachelor's degree in Construction Management.

Visitation will be held at Highland Heights church of Christ in Smyrna, TN. on Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 1pm - 3:30pm with service to follow. Officiating will be Bro. Wayne Cornwell. Burial to follow in Mapleview Cemetery in Smyrna, TN.

Pallbearers will be family and friends.

Murfreesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services 615-896-2229
Published in The Daily News Journal on June 1, 2019
