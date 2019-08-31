Services
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-2422
Memorial service
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Phillip Perry Obituary
Phillip Perry

Murfreesboro - Phillip Wayne Perry, age 60, passed away August 30, 2019 at his home. He was a native of Nashville and a resident of Murfreesboro. Phillip served in the United States Air Force.

Phillip was preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Patricia Cothron Perry. He is survived by his wife, Wilma Perry; son, Brian (Corey) Daniels; sister, Sheila Perry; brother, Ricky Perry; one grandchild and one great-grandchild.

A memorial service will be 1:00 PM, Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Bro. Doyle Hayes officiating.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Aug. 31, 2019
