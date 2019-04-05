Services
Woodfin Memorial Chapel & On-site Crematory - Murfreesboro
1488 Lascassas Pike
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-5151
For more information about
Phyllis Damron
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Woodfin Memorial Chapel & On-site Crematory - Murfreesboro
1488 Lascassas Pike
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
7:00 PM
Woodfin Memorial Chapel & On-site Crematory - Murfreesboro
1488 Lascassas Pike
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Damron
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Damron


1955 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Phyllis Damron Obituary
Phyllis Damron

Murfreesboro - Phyllis Damron, age 64 of Murfreesboro, died Wednesday, April 3, 2019 following a brief illness. She was born into an Air Force family in Germany and was a daughter of the late Donald Leroy Pratt, Sr. and Evelyn Smith Pratt. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her mother and father in law, Charles and Jewel Damron.

Survivors include her husband of 43 years, Bobby Damron; daughter, Micah Fager and husband Corey of Murfreesboro; son, Gavin Damron and wife Catherine of Lynchburg; two grandchildren, Ethan and Samuel Fager; a brother, Don Pratt, Jr. and wife Pam of Tyrone, GA; brothers in law, Wayne Damron and wife Ruth of Fayetteville and Jimmy Damron and wife Sharon of Harvest, AL; several nieces and a host of other loving family and friends.

Mrs. Damron was a member of St. Marks United Methodist Church and a 1979 graduate of the Samford College of Pharmacy. She was a practicing Pharmacist for 40 years and an active member of the Murfreesboro Obedience and Training Club.

Visitation will be Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until the time of memorial services beginning at 7:00 p.m. at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in memory of Mrs. Damron to the Beesley Animal Foundation, the Primary Care and Hope Clinic, or the Way of Hope Ministry at St. Mark's United Methodist Church.

An online guestbook is available for the Damron family at www.woodfinchapel.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now