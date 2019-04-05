|
|
Phyllis Damron
Murfreesboro - Phyllis Damron, age 64 of Murfreesboro, died Wednesday, April 3, 2019 following a brief illness. She was born into an Air Force family in Germany and was a daughter of the late Donald Leroy Pratt, Sr. and Evelyn Smith Pratt. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her mother and father in law, Charles and Jewel Damron.
Survivors include her husband of 43 years, Bobby Damron; daughter, Micah Fager and husband Corey of Murfreesboro; son, Gavin Damron and wife Catherine of Lynchburg; two grandchildren, Ethan and Samuel Fager; a brother, Don Pratt, Jr. and wife Pam of Tyrone, GA; brothers in law, Wayne Damron and wife Ruth of Fayetteville and Jimmy Damron and wife Sharon of Harvest, AL; several nieces and a host of other loving family and friends.
Mrs. Damron was a member of St. Marks United Methodist Church and a 1979 graduate of the Samford College of Pharmacy. She was a practicing Pharmacist for 40 years and an active member of the Murfreesboro Obedience and Training Club.
Visitation will be Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until the time of memorial services beginning at 7:00 p.m. at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in memory of Mrs. Damron to the Beesley Animal Foundation, the Primary Care and Hope Clinic, or the Way of Hope Ministry at St. Mark's United Methodist Church.
An online guestbook is available for the Damron family at www.woodfinchapel.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Apr. 5, 2019