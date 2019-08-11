|
|
Phyllis Vananda Thompson
Murfreesboro - Phyllis Vananda Thompson, age 75 of Murfreesboro, TN died August 10, 2019, from Parkinson's Disease complications surrounded by her loving family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Ed and Lois Vananda, her husband' COL Robert Thompson, her sister; Doris Padgett and a brother; Henry "Butch" Vananda.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law; Lisa and Lee Douglas, grandsons; Matt (Peggy) Tharp, Ira Douglas III, Stephen Douglas, and Jacob (Rachel) Douglas, great granddaughters; Hannah, Bonnie, Ember, nieces nephews, cousins, and many multi-generational friends across the country, as well as her full time caregiver and friend, Theresa Carter. She is also mourned by her faithful companion Comet the dog, who never willingly left her side. Having a father in the Navy, she changed schools often and made friends easily. She worked as a secretary, trucking business owner, executive assistant to the Chief Economist at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, convenient store proprietor, and estimator for a moving and storage company. She split her time in retirement between Tennessee and Wyoming. She had an adventurous spirit, traveling with family and friends, including zip-lining down a mountain in Montana, riding a cog-railroad in the Alps and bird watching in Costa Rica. Her last trip was to five national parks in Colorado and Utah, earlier this summer. She was considered a true beauty, both inside and out, but her best attribute was the love she gave to those who knew her and the love she received in return.
Services will be provided by Murfreesboro Funeral Home on Monday, August 12, 2019. We will receive friends and family from 5pm - 7 pm with funeral immediately thereafter. Graveside services will be at Tuckaleechee United Methodist Church Cemetery in Townsend, TN on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at noon CT or 1:00 ET. Officiating will be Pastor Jack Tidrick and Pastor Beau Riffey.
Murfreesboro Funeral Home is honored to serve the Thompson family. 615-896-2229
Published in The Daily News Journal on Aug. 11, 2019