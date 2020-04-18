|
Piete Ferguson
Murfreesboro - Piete Ferguson, age 59, passed away April 15, 2020 at Vanderbilt Hospital. She was born in New Orleans, LA and a resident of Rutherford County. She was a dedicated mom and lived her life for her children. She was a compassionate RN to all her patients. She would be so worried about them she would call them at night to check on them. Piete loved gardening, sewing and working as a Boy Scout mother.
Piete was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde Allison Jackson and Lillian Peterson Jackson. She is survived by her husband, Jim Masashi Ferguson, Sr.; sons, Jim Ferguson, Jr, Charlie (Emily) Ferguson, William Ferguson; one grandchild on the way; and four legged baby, Minnie.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Journeys in Community Living, 1130 Haley Road, Murfreesboro, TN 37129
In consideration for the health and safety of family and friends, a private burial will be conducted with interment in Cothran Cemetery with Ed Myers officiating.
Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 is in charge of burial arrangements.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Apr. 18, 2020