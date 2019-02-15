|
Prater Green
Murfreesboro - Prater Green, 59, passed away on January 17, 2019. He was a life-long resident of Murfreesboro. He is survived by his father Buddy Green, mother Shirley Prater Millar, step-father Bill Millar, sons Clinton (Katie) Green & Michael (Karen) Finchum, granddaughters Anna & Ella Green, and grandsons Grayson & Riley Finchum. Prater is also survived by his sisters Patrice Gribbon and Penny Harris, niece Maddie Gribbon, and nephews Cody, Jesse and Jake Harris, as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins. A family service will be held on February 24.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Feb. 15, 2019