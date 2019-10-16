|
|
Preston Edwards
Murfreesboro - Preston Edwards, age 95 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. He was born in Stewart County to the late Isaac and Tennie Byrd Edwards. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Cleo Edwards, as well as 5 brothers and 3 sisters.
Mr. Edwards is survived by his sons, David Edwards and wife Vickie and Barry Edwards and wife Beth, both of Murfreesboro, Steve Edwards and wife Esther of Charlotte, TN, and Gary Edwards and wife Michelle of Jonesboro, AR; grandchildren, Martha Marie Pippen and husband William, Preston Edwards, Paige Kelley and husband Rob, Justin Edwards and wife Lyschel, Rebekah Reeves and husband James, Charity Crouch and husband Ian, Lydia Edwards, Hannah Edwards, Sarah Hoover and husband James, Kathryn Dewberry and husband Dillon, Laura Edwards, William Edwards, Grace Edwards, Hayden Edwards, and Cacie Edwards; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Mr. Edwards was a member of North Boulevard Church of Christ. He served in the Navy during World War II as a Motor Machinist's Mate Second Class and was retired from Allis Chalmers.
Visitation with the family will be Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM at North Boulevard Church of Christ. Funeral service will begin at 11:30 AM. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mr. Edwards's memory to the Benevolence Committee at Stones River Manor.
Woodfin Memorial Chapel, (615) 893-5151
Published in The Daily News Journal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2019