Priscilla Palmer Santi
Murfreesboro - Priscilla Palmer Santi, loving wife of William C. Santi and adoring mother of Tiffany, Will and Susanna, died peacefully at her Murfreesboro home surrounded by her family on Thursday, August 20, 2020.
Born in Donelson, Tennessee on December 10, 1945, Priscilla was a lifelong resident of Middle Tennessee. Priscilla graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with bachelor and master degrees in education. While Priscilla's great love and focus was on making a home in which her family and their many friends felt loved and welcomed, she also loved working with children outside of the home at First United Methodist Preschool, Murfreesboro City Schools ESP Program and Bright Futures Childcare Center, which she began at the Alvin C. York Veterans Hospital. Priscilla's love of and skill with floral designing was a blessing to her friends and family and the many weddings she coordinated. Most of all, Priscilla will be remembered for her love of her God, her kind and generous heart, and her constant prayers for those she loved and with whom she came in contact.
Priscilla was preceded in death by her father, Jack Miller Palmer, Jr., her mother, Margaret Grissim Palmer, and her brother, Jack Miller Palmer, III. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Bill, daughter Tiffany Coleman and son-in-law Jeremy Coleman, son Will Santi and daughter-in-law Jessica Santi, daughter Susanna Foster and son-in law Andy Foster; brother Tom Palmer and sister-in-law Bobbie Jean Palmer; nieces Maribeth Palmer Word and Jacquelyn Palmer Ryan and nephew Greyson Palmer; grandchildren Caroline and Luke Coleman, Jack and Katelyn Santi, Lane and Laurie Foster; great nephews Jack Word and Alex Ryan, and great niece, Abigail Dilday.
Visitation with the family will be held at Murfreesboro Funeral Home on Monday, August 24th between the hours of 4 and 8 p.m. A celebration of life service will be held Tuesday, August 25th, at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Goshen Cemetery in Lebanon, TN. Honoring Priscilla as pallbearers will be Luke Coleman, Greyson Palmer, Alex Ryan, Jack Santi, Brad Word and Jack Word.
The family would like to thank Dr. Ahmad J. Abu-Halimah for his loving care of Priscilla over the last nine years.
Donations honoring Priscilla may be made for the upkeep of the Goshen Cemetery at 333 Center Hill Road, Lebanon, TN 37087 or to Portico Pregnancy Center at www.porticostory.org
.