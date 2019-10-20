|
|
Rachel S. Elrod
Davidson - Rachel S. Elrod age 96, passed away on October 19, 2019. She was a native of Rutherford County, but lived most of her life in Davidson County. Rachel worked as a telephone operator at Sewart Air Force Base for 20 years, Opryland Park and also Elrod Paving Company. She was a member of the Wingate Church of Christ. Rachel loved gardening and traveling.
Rachel was preceded in death by her parents, Irving Stroop Sr. and Fannie Belle Holmes Stroop; brother, I.C. Stroop Jr.; sister, Frances Irene Rentschler. She is survived by daughter, Melinda Elrod of Nolensville; brother, Ernest P. Stroop, and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation with the family will be from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. on Monday, October 21, 2019 at Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home. A chapel service will be 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Jennings & Ayers with Mike Sullivan and Steve Gill officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Church of Christ Disaster Relief Fund. The family would like to thank the staff at LifeCare Center of Hickory Woods for their great care during her time there.
Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation. 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019