Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-5151
Ralph Flener

Murfreesboro - Ralph C. Flener, age 78 of Cookeville, formerly of Murfreesboro, died Friday, December 13, 2019. He was a native of Louisville, Kentucky and the son of the late Valentine and Nona Mills Flener. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Loretta Warren.

Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Janet Flener; daughters, Heather Guthrie and husband Marc of Murfreesboro and Nikki Panter and husband Marion of Cookeville; grandchildren, Hannah and Aaron Guthrie; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Mr. Flener was a United States Navy Veteran and a member of Third Baptist Church. He retired as an engineer from Nissan and following retirement, he continued to work as a consultant on projects such as the Mercedes Benz plant in Tuscaloosa, Hyundai in Birmingham and the Kia plant in Montgomery. He was an avid golfer and woodworker along with many hobbies that kept him active.

A memorial service with military honors will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Bro. Dean Newkirk officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Avalon Hospice or . An online guestbook is available for the Flener family at www.woodfinchapel.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Dec. 14 to Dec. 18, 2019
