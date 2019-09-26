|
Randall "Randy" Moore Gibson
Murfreesboro - Randall "Randy" Moore Gibson, age 71, passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019.Preceded in death by his parents S.P. "Boots and Barbara Ruth Gibson.
Survived by wife Martha Gibson; children Dr. Suzanne (Melissa) Gibson, Janet (Chris) Fuller, Julie (Jason) Roberts; step-daughter Kim (Chris) Hackney; grandchildren Abigail Brown, John Brown, Paxton Roberts, Kelsey Fuller and Rancie Ervin; great-granddaughter Kenya Hackney; sister Carolyn (Hershel) Gardner; sisters and brothers-in laws Joyce and Benno Langehanka and Jackie and Jessie Newman; niece Barbara Stokes; nephew Troy Gardner.
Randy was a member of Fosterville Baptist Church, Served in Vietnam as a Sargent in the U.S. Air Force. He retired as Post Master at the La Vergne Post Office, also worked part time at O'Reilly Auto Parts, and LOVED Golf.
Visitation will be held Friday, September 27, 2019 from 5:00-8:00 pm and Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 9:00-11:00 am with a memorial service to follow at 11:00 am at Murfreesboro Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to or Alive Hospice.
