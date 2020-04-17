|
Rev. Randall Pulley
Murfreesboro, TN - Rev. Randall Pulley, age 83, of Lakeland, FL, formerly of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at his home. Rev. Pulley was a native of Nashville, Tennessee and was the son of the late Vernon Odell and Zula Mae Tatum Pulley. He is survived by his wife, Athleen King Pulley; daughters, Jeannie (Henry) Swilley of Labelle, FL and Deborah "Debbie" Taylor of Lascassas; sister, Margie Waggoner of Nashville, TN; grandsons, Robert (Michelle) Carter, Tommy (Jamie) Taylor and Bobby (Amber) Taylor; and 6 great grandchildren. Graveside services will be at Three O'clock the afternoon of Monday, April 20, 2020 at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Murfreesboro, TN. Visitation will be Monday from Twelve noon till Three O'clock. Due to restrictions for size of gatherings, the please be prepared to wait outside until we are able to safely allow you to enter our facility. Thank you for your understanding.
Rev. Pulley was a Baptist minister for many years at numerous congregations locally and in central Florida.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020