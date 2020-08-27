1/1
Randy Livingston
Randy Livingston

Murfreesboro - James Randall "Randy" Livingston, age 57, passed away August 25, 2020 at St Thomas Rutherford Hospital. He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and attended River Oaks Community Church. Randy received his Masters at The University of Georgia and worked in Graphic Design at Middle Tennessee State University. Randy was one of the founders of Tennessee FCA Motocross where he also preached. He loved God and his family.

Randy was preceded in death by his parents, Richard E. Livingston and Donna Brown Livingston. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Dawn McKinney Livingston; sons, Garrett (Amy), Dylan (Amber), Wyatt (Kelsey) and Carson; brother, William Livingston; and grandchildren, Samuel, Tobias, and Elsie.

A Celebration of Life will be 2:00 PM, Saturday, August 29, 2020 At River Oaks Community Church, 210 Rucker Lane, Murfreesboro.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.




Published in The Daily News Journal from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-2422
