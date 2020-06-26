Ray Dave Cawthon



Woodbury - Ray Dave Cawthon, 78, of Readyville passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro.



He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Billie Jean Sanders Cawthon; daughters, Sarah Alexander and Regina (Danny) Mullins; Grandchildren, Michael (Taylor) Alexander, Amanda Alexander, Jesse (Emily) Alexander, Ben (Kaitlyn) Alexander, Derrick (Brandy) Mullins, Dustin (Paula) Mullins, Tabitha (D.W) York and Stephanie Mullins; Great Grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Conner, Ethan, Ty, Maverick, Mila Alexander, and Bradyn & Raylynn Mullins; Nephew and best friend, Butch Gillespie. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews.



Ray was the son of the late Jesse and Florence Knox Cawthon and was also preceded in death by his sisters, Ruth Cawthon Paschal, Jewel Cawthon Gillespie, Doris Cawthon Lynch, and Mattie Sue Cawthon Gillespie.



He was a member of New Hope Church of Christ . Ray was a farmer and retired from Wegmann Automotive (Perfect Equipment) with 50 years of service.



Funeral Services will be 2:00 pm Sunday, June 28, 2020 at the Chapel of Woodbury Funeral Home with Bro. Ralph Richardson and Bro. Howard Knox officiating with burial following at Thyatira Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 2 pm until 8 pm.



Donations can be made to Short Mountain Bible Camp, Thyatira Cemetery or New Hope Church of Christ.









