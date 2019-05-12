Services
Woodfin Memorial Chapel & On-site Crematory - Murfreesboro
1488 Lascassas Pike
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-5151
Ray Mahaffey
Service
Monday, May 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Ray Donald Mahaffey


Murfreesboro - Ray Donald Mahaffey, age 70 of Murfreesboro died Thursday May 9, 2019. He was a native of Rutherford Co. and was preceded in death by his daughter, Renee; parents, Ollie Brown Mahaffey and Annie Mae Dunnaway Mahaffey; a sister, Virginia Lee Mahaffey.

Mr. Mahaffey attended the Church of Christ and retired from Bridgestone.

He is survived by sister, Betty Hoover; brother, Gary Wayne Mahaffey; son, Ray Donald Mahaffey, Jr.; several nieces and nephews and a host of other family and friends.

Visitation will be 11:00AM-1:00PM Monday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Graveside service will be 1:00PM Monday at Coleman Cemetery. Nathan Wright will officiate. www.woodfinchapel.com
Published in The Daily News Journal on May 12, 2019
