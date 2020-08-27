1/1
Ray Lee
1945 - 2020
{ "" }
Ray Lee

Smyrna - Ray C. Lee, age 75, of Smyrna, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord on August 25, 2020. A native of Smyrna, he was the son of the late Harold Caldwell and Evelyn Barnes Carter Lee.

Funeral services will be Sunday, August 30, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna. Rob Dunbar, Randy Neal, Barry Culbertson, and Kymm Lee will officiate. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

Ray is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Peggy Fisackerly; sons, Darrell Lee and his wife Kymm of Sparta, TN and Tracy Lee of Ocala, FL; Sister, Sue Harris; Brothers, Wayne Lee and his wife Linda; David Lee and his wife Lynne; and Lynn Lee; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Ray was a member of Kedron United Methodist Church. After graduating from Smyrna High School in 1963 Ray enlisted and served in the United States Army for three years. He was a retired supervisor with Bridgestone Tire in LaVergne with 30 years of service. Ray had a love for the outdoors. He loved Tennessee Football, being with his family, his friends and making people laugh. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew him.

Troy Arnold, Tommy Smotherman, Bill Culbertson, Stan Hayes, Ed Davenport, and Jimmy Barlow will serve as pallbearers.

Visitation will be Saturday from 12:00 noon to 5:00 p.m. and again Sunday from 12:00 noon until 2:00 p.m. at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna.

An online guestbook is available at www.woodfinchapel.com

Published in The Daily News Journal from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
12:00 - 05:00 PM
AUG
30
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Woodfin Chapel - Smyrna
AUG
30
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Woodfin Chapel - Smyrna
Funeral services provided by
Woodfin Chapel - Smyrna
203 N. Lowry Street
Smyrna, TN 37167
615-459-3254
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
August 27, 2020
RIP Ray...You fought the Good Fight...! Peace and prayers to Peggy, Darrell and the entire family.
Bill & Daphne Sherman
Family
August 27, 2020
RIP Ray! I owe my career to you sir and I will always be grateful to you for that! My prayers and love go out to Peggy, Daryl and Tracy and to all the Lee family!
Ernie Fabian
Friend
