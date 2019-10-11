|
|
Ray Norris McFarlin
Murfreesboro - Ray Norris McFarlin, age 81, born February 13, 1938 to the late Clyde and Louise McGahey McFarlin, passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019.
Preceded in death by his brother Larry McFarlin. Ray is survived by his wife of 62 years Reba Randolph McFarlin; son Randy McFarlin of Nashville; daughter Renee (Jim) Adams of Murfreesboro; 6 grandchildren Chris, Nick, Alex and Joseph McFarlin and Breland and Beau Brown; 4 great grandchildren; brother Jackie McFarlin of Lyles, TN.
Ray was a member of the Church of Christ for 64 years and led singing in many places for 52 years. He was a former employee of Thompson Green Machinery and later retired from Nissan in Smyrna.
In his early years he enjoyed coon hunting, frog gigging and working on antique clocks.
Visitation will be held Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Murfreesboro Funeral Home from 6:00-9:00 pm and Monday, October 14, 2019 from 11:00am until service time at 1:00 pm. Brother Cecil Morris and Brother Wayne Lankford officiating. Interment to follow at Mapleview Cemetery. Friends will serve as pallbearers.
Murfreesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services. 615-896-2229
Published in The Daily News Journal from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019