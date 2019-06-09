Services
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-5151
For more information about
Ray Patterson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
3:00 PM
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery
Pegram, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ray Patterson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ray Patterson


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ray Patterson Obituary
Ray Patterson

Murfreesboro, TN - MSgt (Ret.) Ray Patterson, age 74, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, June 7, 2019. He was a native of Memphis, TN and the son of the late Marshall T. and Ella Coffman Patterson. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Rachel Elaine Medford Patterson.

Funeral service will be 3:00pm Monday, June 10, 2019 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Steve Hutson will officiate. Interment with Military Honors will be 11:00am Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, Pegram, TN

He is survived by his son, Michael Patterson and his wife Samantha, daughter, Angelia Weeks and her husband George, grandchildren, Elisabeth Weeks, George Weeks, Jr., William Weeks, Taylor Patterson and Michael Patterson, siblings, Marshall Patterson, Virginia Herndon and Juanita Sloan.

MSgt Patterson was a member of the Third Baptist Church and a 25 year veteran of the US Army. He served his community by volunteering at Stones River National Battlefield and St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital. He was also a member of the R.O.M.E.O's who will serve as his pallbearers.

Visitation will be from 2:00 until 6:00pm Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. 615-893-5151. www.woodfinchapel.com
Published in The Daily News Journal on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now