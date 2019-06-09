|
Ray Patterson
Murfreesboro, TN - MSgt (Ret.) Ray Patterson, age 74, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, June 7, 2019. He was a native of Memphis, TN and the son of the late Marshall T. and Ella Coffman Patterson. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Rachel Elaine Medford Patterson.
Funeral service will be 3:00pm Monday, June 10, 2019 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Steve Hutson will officiate. Interment with Military Honors will be 11:00am Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, Pegram, TN
He is survived by his son, Michael Patterson and his wife Samantha, daughter, Angelia Weeks and her husband George, grandchildren, Elisabeth Weeks, George Weeks, Jr., William Weeks, Taylor Patterson and Michael Patterson, siblings, Marshall Patterson, Virginia Herndon and Juanita Sloan.
MSgt Patterson was a member of the Third Baptist Church and a 25 year veteran of the US Army. He served his community by volunteering at Stones River National Battlefield and St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital. He was also a member of the R.O.M.E.O's who will serve as his pallbearers.
Visitation will be from 2:00 until 6:00pm Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. 615-893-5151. www.woodfinchapel.com
Published in The Daily News Journal on June 9, 2019