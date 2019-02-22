|
|
Ray Spray
Murfreesboro - Bobby "Ray" Spray, Sr., age 83, passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at home. He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County. He retired from Emerson Chromalox after 29 years. Ray was of the Baptist Faith.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents, William Robert Spray and Lillian Todd Spray; brothers and sisters; and granddaughter, Krystie Darlene Spray. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Bonnie Louise Barrett Spray; sons, Bobby (Kaye) Spray, Terry (Judy) Spray, Billy (Sherri) Spray; daughter, Lisa Spray Brown; nine grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren.
A service for Bobby will be 2:00 PM, Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Jason Barrett officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery with family members serving as active pallbearers.
Visitation with the family will be 4:00-8:00 PM, Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.
Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Feb. 22, 2019