Raymond C. Fairbanks Sr.
Murfreesboro - Raymond C. Fairbanks Sr. age 87 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Alive Hospice in Nashville.
Ray is survived by his wife Raene Fairbanks; daughters, Patti Miller (Don) of Dickson, TN and Carol Darnell (Paul) of Murfreesboro, TN. One granddaughter, Laura Mobley (Andy) of Dickson, TN; 2 grandsons and 9 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, JoAnn Fairbanks and son Raymond C. Fairbanks Jr.
Ray was a native of Point Pleasant, New Jersey. He was the son of the late Harry and Anna Fairbanks and the 'baby' of seven sons.
Ray entered the Air Force after graduation from high school and served until his retirement in 1970. He then worked for the U.S. Post Office until retirement.
Ray was a long time member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church and a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was also a previous Boy Scout Scoutmaster and received several awards for his work with youth.
Visitation will be Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 4:00-7:00PM with Rosary Service following. Graveside service will be Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 10:00AM at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery.
Woodfin Memorial Chapel. 615-893-5151
Published in The Daily News Journal on July 23, 2019