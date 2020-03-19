|
Raymond Lowe
Murfreesboro - Raymond Lowe, age 88 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
Mr. Lowe was a member of Franklin Road Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents; William and Fannie Brandon Lowe, wife; Nellie Joyce Lowe, sisters; Agnes Lovvorn, Leola Simpson, Georgia Dillion, Betty Gipson, brothers; Rayburn Lowe and Johnny Lowe.
Mr. Lowe is survived by his daughters; Tina (Kevin) Collins, Barbara Bowman, sons; Chris Lowe, Noah Ballard, Gary Robinson, 5 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, brothers; Larry (Hazel) Lowe, and Harry Lowe.
Visitation with the family will be held at Murfreesboro Funeral Home on Monday, March 23, 2020 from 11am - 1pm with service to follow at 1pm in the chapel. Pastor Mike Norris will be officiating with interment held at Evergreen Cemetery, Murfreesboro, TN.
Murfreesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services 615-896-2229.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020