Services
Woodfin Memorial Chapel & On-site Crematory - Murfreesboro
1488 Lascassas Pike
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-5151
For more information about
Raymond Reed
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Reed
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Reed


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Raymond Reed Obituary
Raymond Reed

Bell Buckle - Raymond Reed, age 76, died Wednesday, May 8, 2019. He was a native of Baltimore, Maryland and a son of the late William Henry Reed and Birdie Mae Stapleton Reed.

Survivors include his wife, Linda Reed; children, Casey Benjamin and husband Rich of Marion, IN, Mark Stevens and wife Nancy of Pennsylvania, Christine Gassmann and husband Jeff of Westminster, MD, Brian Stevens and Christopher Reed, both of Bell Buckle; grandchildren, Ty Benjamin, Annalise Stevens, Amanda Ocampo, Travis Mabe, Magen Stevens, Christine Perakes, Breanna Stevens; eight great grandchildren; sister, Wanda Drnec of Connecticut; a brother, William Reed of Indiana, and a host of other loving family and friends.

Mr. Reed was U.S. Air Force veteran and a carpenter by trade. He loved working with his hands and was a master craftsman with wood. He enjoyed model trains, was a motorsports enthusiast, and especially loved classic cars and trucks.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapels and a memorial service will be held at a later date. An online guestbook is available for the Reed family at :

www.woodfinchapel.com
Published in The Daily News Journal on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now