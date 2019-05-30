|
|
Rebecca Fulks
Murfreesboro - Mrs. Rebecca Ann Basham Fulks, age 69, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Monday, May 27, 2019. She was born in Rutherford County, TN to Fred and Loise Lewis Basham. Mrs. Fulks was a homemaker to her family and a member of Bethlehem Church of Christ.
Mrs. Fulks is survived by her husband of 42 years, Mitchell Fulks; children, Jaelynn Boschulte and her husband Alonzo of Savannah, GA, Michelle Bryan and her husband David of Murfreesboro, Dwayne Fulks and his wife Glenna of Columbia, TN, and Crystal Martinez and her husband Marty of Murfreesboro; sister, Nancy Welch and her husband Marc of Marietta, GA; mother, Loise Lewis Basham of Murfreesboro; aunt, Linda Brown; 14 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father and 2 grandchildren.
Visitation with the family will be Monday, June 3, 2019 from 10:00am until 12:00noon at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be held Monday, June 3, 2019 at 12:00noon at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Jamie Bryom will officiate. Burial will take place in Fox Hollow Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pall bearers.
An online guestbook is available for the family at www.woodfinchapel.com. Woodfin Memorial Chapel (615) 893-5151
Published in The Daily News Journal on May 30, 2019