Services
Nashville Funeral & Cremation
210 McMillan Street
Nashville, TN 37203
615-256-1605
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
The Grove at Williamson Place,
3250 Wilkinson Pike
Murfreesboro, TN
View Map
Rebecca Kletz


1972 - 2019
Rebecca Kletz Obituary
Rebecca Kletz

Murfreesboro - Departed this life suddenly on June 30, 2019 at the age of 46. A resident of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and a Manager at State Farm, she was preceded in death by her Father, David Bedwell and Maternal Grandfather, Carl Locklear. Rebecca is survived by Daughter, Skye Kletz of Murfreesboro; Son, Cole Bateman of Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Companion Keith Ramsey of Murfreesboro; Mother, Jeanne Locklear of Columbia, Missouri; Brother, Craig Brown of St. Robert, Missouri; Paternal Grandmother, Frances Bedwell of South Roxana, Illinois; Maternal Grandmother Virginia Torbitt of Rolla, Missouri; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. A Celebration of Life will be held on July 12, 2019 at 7:00 PM, at The Grove at Williamson Place, 3250 Wilkinson Pike, Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In lieu of flowers and cards, the family requests Memorial Contributions be made to The Saint Thomas Health Foundation, Nashville, Tennessee (https://stthomas.ejoinme.org/Donate) to provide educational opportunities for Neuro ICU Nurses or the (strokeassociation.org). Rebecca was an organ donor and a supporter of Donate Life Tennessee (donatelifetn.org).
Published in The Daily News Journal on July 7, 2019
