|
|
Regenia Grissom
Murfreesboro - Regenia K. Grissom, age 70, of Murfreesboro, TN, went to be with the Lord on Friday, November 29, 2019. A native of Cannon County, TN, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Odie Sissom Tucker. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Sharon Tucker; brothers, Edward Tucker and Milan Tucker; sister-in-law, Dorothy Tucker; father and mother-in-law, Floyd and Mildred Grissom; brother and sister-in-law, David and Kathy Grissom; and nephew, Michael Tucker.
Funeral service will be Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Brother Teb Batey will officiate. Burial will be in Midway Cemetery in Bradyville, TN.
She is survived by her loving husband Richard Grissom; son, Greg Grissom of Nashville; daughter, Tanya Landis and her husband Casey of Murfreesboro; sisters, Pat Fann and her husband Fred Fann Sr. of Woodbury and Faye Elam of Murfreesboro; brothers Kenneth Tucker and Avery Tucker both of Woodbury; sisters-in-law, Darlene Tucker and Mickie Tucker of Woodbury; great nephew, Selvin Stephenson of Murfreesboro whom she shared a very close bond with; and other numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins, close friends; and her Salem Creek Church of Christ family where she was a member.
Mrs. Grissom was a 1968 graduate of Cannon County High School. She worked at State Farm Insurance in Murfreesboro for over 40 years and earned her Chartered Property Casualty Underwriting designation in 2001. Besides her family and her church, her interest included MTSU Blue Raider basketball and the Tennessee Walking Horse Celebration. She was an avid volunteer for Employee Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR), A Soldier's Child and the Churches of Christ Disaster Relief Fund.
Glenn Fann, Fred Fann Jr., Doug Grissom, Ken Tucker, Keith Stephenson, and Robert Ward will serve as pallbearers.
Memorials in memory of Mrs. Grissom can be made to the Churches of Christ Disaster Relief Fund, the Building Fund for Salem Creek Church of Christ; or to the Memorial Foundation - .
Visitation will be Monday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.
An online guestbook is available at www.woodfinchapel.com
615-893-5151
Published in The Daily News Journal from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019