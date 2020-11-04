Renee Michelle Crenshaw
Murfreesboro - Renee transitioned peacefully from this world on Monday, November 2, 2020 after a long illness. She leaves to cherish her memory a loving sister, Terrie Crenshaw, two nephews, Nelson and Clark Koskela, many close sisterfriends including Kim Mobley, Toni Curtis, and Toni Syler and others, many close cousins including the Taylors, Wooldridges, Sawyers, and Youngs, and her church family at the True Divine Church. She will also be remembered by her former colleagues at the VA hospital, Walmart, and the Rutherford County School District; the beneficiaries of her volunteer work at AARP, NHC, and other nursing homes, the Bethlehem Center, and her former church family, Hey Mustard Seed Ministry.
Renee's last words were a declaration that she was at peace, and looking forward to being with Jesus. She wanted to let us know that we were not to grieve for her, but to rejoice.
A Memorial Service for Renee will be held Friday, November 6th 11:00 am - 2:00 pm at Nelson & Sons Chapel Murfreesboro 448 E. Burton Street. Services are in the care of Nelson & Sons Chapel Murfreesboro (615) 494-5001 www.nelsonandsons.net