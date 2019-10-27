Resources
Reta Hargrove Baird

Reta Hargrove Baird, 85, of Murfreesboro, TN and Naples, FL passed away on October 25, 2019. She was born in Nashville to Nolan Washington Hargrove and Annie Elizabeth Brewer on September 29, 1934. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Horace Hargrove, George Hargrove, Nolan Hargrove, Charlie Hargrove, and a sister, Margaret Anne Hargrove. She leaves behind her loving husband of almost 59 years, Ben D. and their four children, Michael Baird of Murfreesboro, TN, Katrena Baird Friedman of Houston, TX, Mark Baird of Centerville, TN, and Andy Baird of Jasper, GA. She also leaves behind her brother, Robert Hargrove of Nashville, TN and Linda Gezley of Seagrove Beach, FL. She was the proud grandmother of 7 and great-grandmother of 2. She enjoyed spending time with her family, going to church, and was an avid golfer with 3 hole-in-ones.

A memorial service will tentatively be held in Murfreesboro the Friday after Thanksgiving. Location and time to be announced.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019
