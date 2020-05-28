Revonda Rucker



Murfreesboro - May 26, 2020. Survived by daughter, April Sanford, other relatives and friends. Visitation Saturday, May 30, 2020 12 noon-2 pm at Rucker Memorial Chapel, 1505 Bradyville Pk., Murfreesboro, TN. Graveside Service to follow immediately at Evergreen Cemetery. Due to concerns for the public safety, there will be only 10 people at a time allowed in for Visitation with the family. Everyone must wear a mask in order to enter. Masks will not be provided by the Funeral Home. We are asking everyone to be mindful of "Social Distancing" so that we all remain safe and healthy. Rucker Memorial Chapel, 615-895-2200.









