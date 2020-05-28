Revonda Rucker
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Revonda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Revonda Rucker

Murfreesboro - May 26, 2020. Survived by daughter, April Sanford, other relatives and friends. Visitation Saturday, May 30, 2020 12 noon-2 pm at Rucker Memorial Chapel, 1505 Bradyville Pk., Murfreesboro, TN. Graveside Service to follow immediately at Evergreen Cemetery. Due to concerns for the public safety, there will be only 10 people at a time allowed in for Visitation with the family. Everyone must wear a mask in order to enter. Masks will not be provided by the Funeral Home. We are asking everyone to be mindful of "Social Distancing" so that we all remain safe and healthy. Rucker Memorial Chapel, 615-895-2200.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tennessean from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rucker Memorial Chapel
1505 Bradyville Rd.
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
615-895-2200
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 27, 2020
Valerie Mathias
Coworker
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved