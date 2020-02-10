Services
Scottsboro Funeral Home
1502 County Park Road
Scottsboro, AL 35769
(256) 574-3965
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smyrna Holiness Church
406 Jefferson Pike
Smyrna, TN
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
1:00 PM
Smyrna Holiness Church
406 Jefferson Pike
Smyrna, TN
Richard Allen Stephens


1960 - 2020
Richard Allen Stephens Obituary
Richard Allen Stephens

Murfreesboro - Mr. Richard Allen Stephens, 59, passed away in Murfreesboro, TN, on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Rick was a native of Chicago, Illinois but has been a resident of Rutherford County for 37 years. Rick did retail and carpentry before his retirement.

Rick was preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert Oliver Bragg and Flossie Giles Bragg and Earl Stephens and Lizzie Mae Steele Stephens; his parents, Earl Stephens Jr. and Johnnie Sue Bragg Stephens;

Rick is survived by his wife, Judith (Judy) Rose Benjamin Stephens; children, Rick (Andrea) Stephens, Brad (Chanel) Stephens, Heather (Colton) McGee, and Cody (Amanda) Stephens; grandchildren, Cameron, Dillon, Kaitlin, Alexander, Max, Henry, Carter, Quinn, and Harper with baby boy McGee arriving later in March; sisters, Sharon Ann (Jimmy) Miller and Frances Renee Stephens; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Smyrna Holiness Church at 406 Jefferson Pike Smyrna, TN 37167 with Rev. Collis Sims, Rev. Pat Coffey, and Rev. James "Totchie" McLain officiating. Burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family would love for you to make donations to St. Jude in his name
Published in The Daily News Journal from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020
