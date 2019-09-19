|
|
Richard D. Clayton
Murfreesboro - Richard Dean Clayton, age 69 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, died September 11, 2019. He was a native of Nashville, Tennessee and a son of the late James Hollis Clayton, Jr. and Marion Georgette Beckham Clayton. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Marion Clayton Calloway.
Survivors include brothers, James Hollis Clayton, III and wife Nancye of Nashville, Michael Wayne Clayton and wife Bonnie of Marshall, WI; and a sister, Carol Clayton Gambill of Franklin; Mary Hollis Kyle, cousin, and a host of other loving family and friends.
Richard was a longtime resident of The Stones River Center and enjoyed his friendships at the Jackson Group Home and at Pizza Hut where he worked as long as his health allowed. Richard's family want to express their appreciation to Caroline Martin and the staff at Jackson Group Home for their many years of service and caring. Richard was also active in the Tennessee Special Olympics for many years.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapels. A memorial service will be held at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 11:30am. A visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Memorials may be made in memory of Richard to Special Olympics Tennessee. The mailing address is Special Olympics Tennessee, 461 Craighead Street, Nashville, TN 37204. An online guestbook is available for the Clayton family at www.woodfinchapel.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Sept. 19, 2019