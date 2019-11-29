|
Richard Hurt Riggs
Franklin, TN - Richard Hurt Riggs, age 85, died on November 27, 2019 at Williamson Medical Center. He was born to the late William Kelly Riggs and Lillian Jarratt Riggs on June 2, 1934. He grew up in the Salem Community in the heart of a large, loving family with five siblings and his beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was a member of Salem Methodist Church.
Richard attended Rockvale School and Murfreesboro Central High School. He went to Middle Tennessee State University and following college, moved to Nashville where he was employed by a loan company. He met and fell in love with Ruby Smith, and they married in May of 1960. Richard and Ruby bought a farm in College Grove where they raised cattle. Eventually, they moved back to Nashville and bought a convenience market on Franklin Road. He was quite the entrepreneur. He and Ruby also owned the Franklin Motel on Main Street in downtown Franklin for three years. Richard became a realtor in the 70's in Williamson County and was a well known figure in the Franklin community. He also bought and remodeled rental properties and was known for financing homes for people who could not get loans at the bank.
Richard was a beloved figure in his neighborhood where he rode his bicycle when he was well up into his 80's. He was a volunteer at the Senior Citizens Center in Franklin, where he drove the bus for them six days a week for fifteen years. Richard had a servant's heart and was always eager to volunteer on the holidays so that others could be with their families. He was a kind and gentle man who was adored by his family, neighbors, and everyone who knew him. He will be greatly missed.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Marjorie (Roy) Chapman, Kitty (Bill) Burns, and Sue Gill (Jimmy) Galloway; and his brothers Johnny Riggs and Billy (Billye) Riggs.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Ruby Smith Riggs, and by cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Visitation will be held at Woodfin Memorial Chapel on Monday, December 2, from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM, followed by a funeral at 1:30 PM and burial at Evergreen Cemetery. Dr. Dean Sisk will officiate.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019