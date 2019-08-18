|
Richard J. Dubin
Murfreesboro - Richard J. Dubin, age 75 passed away Friday, August 16, 2019.
Survived by wife Marsha Dubin, sisters, Alice Denbia and Carol Cole, nieces and nephews. Mr. Dubin was a member of the Andrew Jackson VFW 1291 and American Legion Post 88, both in Donelson, TN. Visitation with the family will be held Tuesday, August 20, 2019 from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm with the funeral service at 1:00 pm at Murfreesboro Funeral Home, conducted by Bro. Donny Frensley. Interment to follow at Fosterville Cemetery.
Murfreesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services. 615-896-2229
Published in The Daily News Journal on Aug. 18, 2019