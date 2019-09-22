Services
Woodfin Chapel - Smyrna
203 N. Lowry Street
Smyrna, TN 37167
615-459-3254
Richard Kiskadden
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Stones River Baptist Church
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
3:00 PM
Stones River Baptist Church
Richard Kiskadden


1930 - 2019
Richard Kiskadden Obituary
Richard Kiskadden

Smyrna - Richard Kiskadden, age 89, of Smyrna, TN, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 19, 2019. A native of Parsons, Kansas he was the son of the late Robert M. and Hazel Lorine Parsons Kiskadden. He was also preceded in death by his loving wife of 55 years, Wilda Pauline Kiskadden; a brother, Bobby M. Kiskadden; and two sisters, Betty Jeanne Kiskadden and Helen Virginia Greene.

Funeral services will be Sunday at Stones River Baptist Church at 3:00 p.m. Burial will be at a later date in Seymour Masonic Cemetery in Seymour, Missouri.

He is survived by his three daughters, Diane (John Pope) Kiskadden, Gloria Lye and her husband Dennis, and Susan Maxwell and her husband Mike; three grandchildren, Jessica Wright, Samuel Wright, and Chelsea Sharpe; along with several nieces and nephews.

Mr. Kiskadden was a proud long-time member of Stones River Baptist Church. He was a veteran having served in and retired from the United States Air Force and later retired as an Associate Engineer with the Nashville International Airport.

Visitation will be Sunday at Stones River Baptist Church from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Published in The Daily News Journal on Sept. 22, 2019
