Richard "Mark" Steagall
Rockvale - On August 29, 2019, Richard "MARK" Steagall finished his journey with ALS/Lou Gehrig's disease. He was at home surrounded by more love than can be measured.
Mark was born in Nashville but spent most all his life in Rockvale. Mark retired August 2018 from a 25 year service at Atmos Energy. He enjoyed many years of racing at Nashville Fairgrounds and Duck River Speedway. Mark valued home places, farm lands, and had a great love and connection with mules, donkeys, fur babies and cats. Mark made unshakeable commitments to family, special causes, community, making America great again, and his faith in God. Unshakeable.
Mark was preceded in death by mother Donna Earline Kennedy Steagall Pfeiffer and step father Ernest Allen Pfeiffer; grandparents Thomas Richard and Alma Lena Vaughan Steagall; grandparents Earl Boyd and Mary Frances Gardner Kennedy and step grandfather John Thomas Folks.
Mark is survived by his "Sweetie" wife Suping Steagall; his daddy Dick Steagall and "mom" Debbie Steagall; sister Tina Gail; brothers Tom, Earl (Angie), and Ryan (Christy); father and mother-in-law Yonghe Li and Buzhen Ma; step grandmother Anna Jean Folks; stepson Corey McKenzie; stepdaughter Xiaojie "Rita" Ma; nephews and nieces Hannah, Dawson, Taylore, Olivia, Jack, Caden, Kylan and Sutton. There are countless extended family and friends as well.
Suping, Daddy and Mom are forever indebted to Vanderbilt ALS Champions: Dr. Christopher Lee, Dr. Melissa Warren, Penny Powers PT and clinical coordinator Johanna Fowler; and Amedisys hospice team especially Jennifer Ferguson, Amanda Davis, Sarita Harris, Louise Spivey, Chandra Sanders, Rosalyn and Nancy; and Atmos Energy especially Mary Tabers and Teresa Travis and the dozens upon dozens of coworkers who rebuilt his home for disability access.
Mark will be given back to the earth with a graveside service: Windrow Community Church Cemetery, Friday, August 30, 2019, at 2:00 in the afternoon. Pallbearers are brothers Tom, Earl and Ryan, nephew Dawson Steagall, cousin Tyler James and mule buddy Coy Rickett.
In lieu of flowers, you can honor Mark's memory by giving as much thanks and love as you can for everything and everyone your lives may touch. He loved the quote: "God gave you a gift of 86,400 seconds today. Have you used one of them to say thank you?"
Published in The Daily News Journal on Aug. 30, 2019