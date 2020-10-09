1/1
Richard Zelek
Richard Zelek

Murfreesboro - Richard William Zelek, age 60, passed away October 8, 2020 at St Thomas Rutherford Hospital. He was born in Cleveland, Ohio and a resident of Rutherford County.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley Zelek and Ann Stevens; step-father, Alvin Stevens; and brother, Thomas Zelek. He is survived by his life partner of 16 years, Don Williams; son, Jason Bilski of Cleveland OH; brother, Allen Zelek of Cleveland, OH; and grandchildren, Blaine, Hope, Hunter, Damion, Angel and Justin.

Visitation with the family will be 5:00-7:00 PM, Sunday, October 11, 2020 with Rosary at 7:00 PM at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 11:00 AM, Monday, October 12, 2020 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Deacon Pete Semich officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com




Published in The Daily News Journal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
