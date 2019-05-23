|
Rick Carlton, Sr.
Eagleville - Age 58, of Eagleville, TN, died Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Born in Nashville, TN, Mr. Carlton was a son of Joe Frank Carlton, Sr. who survives and the late Juanita Shaffer Carlton. He was retired from the former Ford Glass Co. in Nashville.
Survived by a son, Andy (Michelle) Carlton of Eagleville; his father, Joe Frank Carlton, Sr. of Eagleville; a brother, Joe Frank Carlton, Jr. of Eagleville; his fiancée, Martha Smith of Eagleville; 2 grand children, Avery Sky Carlton and Ruby Ann Carlton.
Visitation will be Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 4pm - 8pm at Lawrence Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 11am, Friday, May 24, 2019 from the chapel of Lawrence Funeral Home with Pastor David Ford officiating. Burial will follow at the Carlton Cemetery in Rutherford Co.
LAWRENCE FUNERAL HOME and CREMATION SERVICES, Chapel Hill, TN in charge of arrangements. (931) 364-2233
Published in The Daily News Journal on May 23, 2019