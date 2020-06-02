Or Copy this URL to Share

Rickey Gaines



Murfreesboro - 62 d. 05/31/20



Survivors include Daughters, Devin Martin, Robin Gaines; Brothers, Curtis, Sr. (Shirley), Nathaniel (Yolanda) Gaines, and J.R. (Carolyn) McGowan; Sister, Antoinette Poindexter; 5 Grandchildren. Host of other relatives and friends.



Drive through viewing Friday 4-6 PM Hellum Funeral Chapel.



Graveside service Saturday 2:00 PM Evergreen Cemetery, Elder James A. Mitchell words of encouragement.



Hellum Funeral Home, Inc., 615-893-4323.









