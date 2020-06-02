Rickey Gaines
Rickey Gaines

Murfreesboro - 62 d. 05/31/20

Survivors include Daughters, Devin Martin, Robin Gaines; Brothers, Curtis, Sr. (Shirley), Nathaniel (Yolanda) Gaines, and J.R. (Carolyn) McGowan; Sister, Antoinette Poindexter; 5 Grandchildren. Host of other relatives and friends.

Drive through viewing Friday 4-6 PM Hellum Funeral Chapel.

Graveside service Saturday 2:00 PM Evergreen Cemetery, Elder James A. Mitchell words of encouragement.

Hellum Funeral Home, Inc., 615-893-4323.




Published in The Daily News Journal from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
