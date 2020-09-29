1/1
Ricky Bratcher
Ricky Bratcher

Smyrna - Ricky Bratcher, age 61 of Smyrna, Tennessee, died Monday, September 28, 2020 at StoneCrest Medical Center. A native of Nashville, he was a son of the late Nathan Bratcher and Jessie Young Bratcher. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Peggy Bratcher, Marsha Norfleet and Brenda Hopper.

Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Tammy Jo Bratcher; son, Ricky Bryan Bratcher and wife Jessy of Smyrna; daughter, Jessica Bratcher (Kevin Harrison) of LaVergne; grandchildren, Olivia, Faith, Ricky Bryan, Jack, Analucia, Laylah Hope, Lora "Lolo", Audrey, Gabriel Mervin; a brother, Wayne Bratcher and wife Mary of Nashville; sisters, Kathy Redding of Greer, South Carolina, Ruby Carrigan and husband Richard of Nashville, Betty Jo Green and husband Andrew of Antioch, Kim Grant of Knoxville; sister in law, Darlene Vaughn of Brush Creek; best friends, James and Jeanette Whitman of Smyrna; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Rick is a son of God and follower of Jesus. He was a devoted best friend and husband to his wife Tammy Jo, an amazing dad, the best PawPaw, and a true friend to many. He owned Rick's Auto Sales and loved classic cars and Harley Davidsons. He was honest, generous, and kind. He was silly and could be counted on to make you smile and laugh. He was much of a man.

Visitation will be Friday, October 2, 2020 from 12:00pm until the time of funeral services beginning at 2:00 p.m. at Christ Community Church, Smyrna with Ricky Bryan Bratcher officiating. Burial will follow in Mapleview Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

An online guestbook is available for the Bratcher family at www.woodfinchapel.com.




Published in The Daily News Journal from Sep. 29 to Oct. 1, 2020.
