Ricky Gannon
Murfreesboro - Samuel "Ricky" Gannon, age 59, passed away at his residence May 28, 2020. He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and attended Kingwood Heights Church of Christ. Ricky worked for Standard Register, owned his own lawn care business and worked for A&E.
Samuel is preceded in death by his father, S.R. Gannon. He is survived by his mother, Jane Richardson Gannon; and several cousins.
Visitation for Ricky will be 4:00-8:00 PM, Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.
Chapel service will be 2:00 PM, Monday, June 1, 2020 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal from May 29 to May 30, 2020.