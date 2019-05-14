Services
Rita Lankford
Visitation
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Rita Boles Lankford

Rita Boles Lankford

Murfreesboro - Age 69. May 12, 2019. Preceded in death by father, Alfred Lawrence Boles.

Survived by husband, Wayne P. Lankford; sons, Andrew Lankford of Murfreesboro, Tim Lankford & wife Paige of Hendersonville; grandchildren, Jack, Paul, Zoe, & Tyler Lankford, Kasey Akins, Thomas Akins & wife Lauren and their children, Willa Gray & Ada James Akins; mother, Georgia Boles; sister, Kathy Hale & husband Bob; brother, Larry Boles & wife Carolyn all of Alexandria; several nieces & nephews.

Service 1 p.m. Wednesday at Woodfin Chapel in Murfreesboro with Jacky Carver Sr. & David A. Lankford delivering the eulogy. Honorary pallbearers, Elders & Deacons of East Main Church of Christ. Active pallbearers, family.

Interment in the Hillview Memorial Cemetery in Alexandria with Casey Lankford officiating.

Visitation at Woodfin Chapel on Tuesday 3 p.m. - 8 p.m. & Wednesday after 11 a.m. SANDERSON OF CARTHAGE (615)735-2118 www.SandersonFH.com
Published in The Daily News Journal on May 14, 2019
