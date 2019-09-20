|
Rita Jeanette Reed
Murfreesboro - Rita Jeanette Reed age 66 of Murfreesboro, passed away at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born on February 19, 1953 to the late Lytle Cornell and Angie Lorene Reed. Rita worked for many years as a key punch operator at Service Merchandise and was a life long member of the Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, Rita is preceded in death by her brother, Don L. Reed.
She is survived by her sister, Sherry Reed Gordon; sister-in-law, Diane Reed; nephews, Jeff Gordon and John Gordon; niece, Shannon Reed and great-nieces, Erika Gordon, Ashley Gordon and Lilliana Smithson.
Rita was laid to rest on September 18, 2019 at Joelton Hills Memory Gardens. The family had a private service as were Rita's wishes.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Sept. 20, 2019