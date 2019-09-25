Services
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-5151
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Resources
Robbie E. Caldwell Obituary
Robbie E. Caldwell

Murfreesboro - Mrs. Robbie E. Caldwell, age 80 of Murfreesboro passed away Monday, September 23, 2019 at her home. She is the daughter of the late Robert and Delia Katherine Yearwood. She is also preceded in death by her brother Gary Yearwood.

She is survived by her husband, Tommy Caldwell; son, Bryan Caldwell and his wife Della; grandchildren, David Caldwell, Chris Caldwell, and WM-Hunter Caldwell and his wife Cheyenne; brothers, Robert S. Yearwood and his wife Jean, John M. Yearwood and his wife Linda; many nieces and nephews; and best friends.

After 37 years, Mrs. Caldwell retired from Middle Tennessee State University where she was an Executive Secretary for the Department of Nursing. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

Visitation will be Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 12:00-2:00 PM with funeral service following at 2:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will be held after services at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

Woodfin Memorial Chapel. 615-893-5151.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Sept. 25, 2019
Remember
