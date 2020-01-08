|
|
Robbie Thompson Ferguson
Murfreesboro - age 76 d. 12/31/2019.
Survivors include Husband, Charles "Coach" Ferguson; Daughters, Wynee Haynes and JaMille (Patrick) Watts; Son, Dr. Edrick J. Ferguson; Sisters, Martha (Ben) Lee, Melba Simmons; Brother, Lorenzo Thompson; Many, many, grand, great, and great-great grandchildren; Other relatives and friends.
Family visit Friday 4-6 PM at Hellum Funeral Chapel. Saturday family visit 11 AM-11:30 AM with funeral service to follow at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, Brother Thomas James eulogist. Interment Roselawn Mausoleum.
Hellum Funeral Home 615-893-4323.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020