Robert Andrews "Bobby" Crafton
Eagleville, TN - Mr. Robert Andrews "Bobby" Crafton, age 85, of Eagleville, TN, died on Saturday, March 21, 2020 in Murfreesboro, TN. He was born in Williamson County, TN to the late Wallace Edgar and Nellie Blythe Andrews Crafton. Mr. Crafton was a lifelong farmer and retired from Nashville Sash and Door in 1993. He was a member and served as an Elder at the Harpeth Lick Cumberland Presbyterian Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Charles Edgar Crafton; sisters, Leo Burns, Martha Sue Speakman, Faye Adair; and nephew, Kenny Adair.
Mr. Crafton is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mrs. Betty Ann Waters Crafton of Eagleville, TN; sister, Mary Ann (Charles Aaron) Reed of Eagleville, TN; several nieces and nephews.
The graveside service will be conducted on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at 2 PM at Williamson Memorial Gardens in Franklin, TN with Bro. Larry Guin officiating. Interment will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens.
Nephews will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be the Harpeth Lick Cumberland Presbyterian Church friends.
Memorial donations may be made to Harpeth Lick Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 6981 Arno-Allisona Rd, College Grove, TN 37046.
LAWRENCE FUNERAL HOME and CREMATION SERVICES, INC., Chapel Hill, TN in charge of arrangements, 931-364-2233, www.lawrencefuneral.net.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2020