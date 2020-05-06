|
Robert Augustus "Rusty" Griffin
Robert Augustus "Rusty" Griffin, 68, of Smyrna, TN passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Inova Fairfax Hospital, with his sister by his side.
Rusty was born in 1951 in Murfreesboro, TN, son of the late Samuel and Frances Griffin. He was a graduate of Smyrna High School, joined Pi Kappa Alpha at Memphis State University, and earned an Associate's degree from Nashville Tech. Rusty retired as President of Regal Furniture Company in Smyrna, Tennessee.
Rusty was a much loved man who never met a stranger. He could be seen in his Santa suit every Christmas season on the field at Titans Stadium, at local businesses and charity functions, and in the homes of his many friends. He was a lifelong supporter of Smyrna youth sports. For decades Rusty was active in fundraising for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
Rusty is survived by his daughters, Melanie McCollum (Josh) of Smyrna, TN; and Katy Griffin of Shelbyville, TN; grandchildren, Cora and Jude McCollum and Blaze Griffin; sister, Kathy Holliday (Dave) of Frederick County, VA; and many nieces and nephews in Virginia.
All services will be private. Arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be made in Rusty's memory to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4538 Trousdale Drive, Nashville, TN 37204.
Published in The Daily News Journal from May 6 to May 7, 2020