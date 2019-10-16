|
|
Robert Bangsund
Murfreesboro - Robert Wesley Bangsund, age 66, passed on to be with his Heavenly Father on October 8, 2019. He was born in Two Harbors, Minnesota and had been a resident of Murfreesboro, TN for the last 19 years. Robert served in the United States Army and was a Certified Nursing Technician at the Alvin C. York VA Medical Center in Murfreesboro. He was liked by everyone he met and will be greatly missed.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents, William Martin and Isabelle Cora Atkins Bangsund. He was also preceded in death by sister, Donna Muellerleile and brothers, John Bangsund, James Bangsund and Billie Bangsund. He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Belinda Corlew Bangsund; sister-in-law, Amanda Corlew of Salta Lake City Utah; and sisters, Nancy Carter and Linda Burtzel of Two Harbors, Minnesota.
Visitation with the family will be 12:00 PM until time of funeral service at 2:00 PM, Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.
Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com
Published in The Daily News Journal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019