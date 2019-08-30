Services
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-5151
Robert Batey
Robert "Bob" Batey Sr.


1936 - 2019
Robert "Bob" Batey Sr. Obituary
Robert "Bob" Batey Sr.

Murfreesboro - Robert "Bob" Thomas Batey Sr. age 83, a long-time resident of Murfreesboro, TN, died Tuesday, August 27, 2019. He was native of Nashville, TN, he was preceded in death by his parents, Jackson Smith and Jessie B. Alexander Batey Jr; son, Jack Batey; grandson, Christopher Batey; brother, Jackson Smith Batey III; and sister, Minnie Lou Batey.

He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Marianne Noland Batey; children, Robert Thomas Batey Jr, James Robert Batey and his wife Theresa, and Katherine Fisher and her husband Tommy; grandchildren, Benjamin Allen, Charles Batey, Katherine Allen Carle and her husband Christian, and Jordan Batey Brooks and her husband Will; and brother, Richard Alexander Batey and his wife Carolyn.

Mr. Batey was the retired Executive Director of the Murfreesboro Housing Authority.

A Private Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.

An online guestbook is available at www.woodfinchapel.com

615-893-5151
Published in The Daily News Journal on Aug. 30, 2019
