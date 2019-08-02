Services
Smith Family Funeral & Crematory Services Llc
3277 Franklin Rd
Murfreesboro, TN 37128
(615) 900-3083
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smith Family Funeral & Crematory Services Llc
3277 Franklin Rd
Murfreesboro, TN
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Smith Family Funeral & Crematory Services Llc
3277 Franklin Rd
Murfreesboro, TN
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Smith Family Funeral & Crematory Services Llc
3277 Franklin Rd
Murfreesboro, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Burden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert "Bob" Burden

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert "Bob" Burden Obituary
Robert "Bob" Burden

Morgantown, KY - Robert "Bob" Burden passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Bob was the last boys basketball Coach of Kittrell High School, where he had numerous wins and the greatest days of his coaching career.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Jane Bell Burden, formerly of Kittrell. They were happily married for 53 years.

Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 3rd at 2 PM at Smith Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Riverview Cemetery in Morgantown, KY. Visitation will be held on Friday, Aug. 2nd from 3-8 PM and Saturday from 10 AM until time of service at Smith Funeral Home.

Visit our website www.smithfuneralhomeky.com to share any condolences, memories or photos of Bob or light a memorial candle.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now