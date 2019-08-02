|
Robert "Bob" Burden
Morgantown, KY - Robert "Bob" Burden passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Bob was the last boys basketball Coach of Kittrell High School, where he had numerous wins and the greatest days of his coaching career.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Jane Bell Burden, formerly of Kittrell. They were happily married for 53 years.
Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 3rd at 2 PM at Smith Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Riverview Cemetery in Morgantown, KY. Visitation will be held on Friday, Aug. 2nd from 3-8 PM and Saturday from 10 AM until time of service at Smith Funeral Home.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Aug. 2, 2019