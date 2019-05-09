|
|
Robert Edward Markham
Murfreesboro - Robert Edward Markham, age 63, of Murfreesboro passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019. He was a native of Nashville, TN and the son of the late John Robert and Mary Lou Jackson Markham.
Funeral service will be 5:00pm Friday, May 10, 2019 at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Dan Parker will officiate. Interment will be 11:00am Saturday, May 11, 2019 in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Goodlettsville, TN.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Pamela Ann Badger Markham, sons, Robert Shaun Markham and his wife Heather, Michael Edward Markham and John Christopher Markham, grandchildren, Abre, Giovanni, Faith, Elijah and Wesley Markham and his aunt, Barbara Stephens.
Mr. Markham was a US Navy veteran and attended New Vision Baptist Church. He was an IT consultant for an insurance company and coached baseball for the Smyrna Dodgers.
Memorials may be made to the in his memory.
Visitation will be from 3:00pm until 5:00pm Friday, May 10, 2019 at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. 615-459-3254. www.woodfinchapel.com
Published in The Daily News Journal on May 9, 2019